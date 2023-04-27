13-Member SGPC Delegation Meets Khalistani Inmates in Dibrugarh Jail

A 13-member delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has arrived at the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam to meet arrested members of pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his associates who are currently lodged at the jail.
As per sources, the team is being headed by advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, a member of the committee. Reportedly, Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh is also said to be a part of the delegation.
Notably, Amritpal Singh and his nine close associates are currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. On April 23, Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police and later flown to Dibrugarh. The separatist leader surrendered to the police in Moga, Punjab after being on the run since March 18.
According to reports, all of the aides of Amritpal Singh who were arrested following the Punjab Police’s crackdown on the separatist outfit, have criminal background and are suspected to be former supporters of Deep Sindhu, a Punjabi actor who floated the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit which is now being led by Amritpal Singh.
On April 20, the family members of pro-Khalistani leader Daljit Singh Kalsi arrived at the Dibrugarh Central jail. Daljit Singh Kalsi is lodged in the jail since March 19, 2023. Kalsi’s wife and another member of the family met him at the Dibrugarh jail.