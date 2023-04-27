13-Member SGPC Delegation Meets Khalistani Inmates in Dibrugarh Jail

According to reports, all of the aides of Amritpal Singh who were arrested following the Punjab Police’s crackdown on the separatist outfit, have criminal background and are suspected to be former supporters of Deep Sindhu, a Punjabi actor who floated the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit which is now being led by Amritpal Singh.

On April 20, the family members of pro-Khalistani leader Daljit Singh Kalsi arrived at the Dibrugarh Central jail. Daljit Singh Kalsi is lodged in the jail since March 19, 2023. Kalsi’s wife and another member of the family met him at the Dibrugarh jail.