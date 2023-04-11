SGPC Lawyers Delegation Meets Pro-Khalistani Inmates in Assam Jail

A delegation of lawyers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) arrived in Assam’s Dibrugarh and met members of pro-Khalistan outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ who are currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The lawyers’ panel, including SGPC member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Sandeep (Deep) Singh Sidhu’s brother advocate Mandeep Singh Sidhu and advocate Rohit Sharma, have been entrusted with the task of extending legal aid to them.

As per sources, lawyers of the committee met the eight people detained in the jail after they were nabbed following a crackdown by Punjab Police against ‘Waris de Punjab’ chief Amritpal Singh and his aides.

The SGPC is pursuing cases of the eight people who have been detained under the NSA.

Meanwhile, sharing information from Assam, Advocate Sialka said that eight youths in Dibrugarh jail are in ‘charhdi kala’ (high spirits).

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that following the order of the Jathedar of Akal Takht, the cases of youths imprisoned under the NSA at Dibrugarh are being pursued. He said SGPC’s legal experts have started their work after visiting the ground. He further said the legal team has prepared a further course of action after meeting the arrested youths and officials of the Dibrugarh jail administration.

Notably, as many as eight persons including the bodyguard of Amritpal Singh are currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

On the other hand, Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal was arrested in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur on Monday. Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that Papalpreet was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA).

"Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest has been made under the National Security Act. Apart from this, he is also wanted in six cases," Gill said.