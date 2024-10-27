138 Infiltrators Repelled in Assam as CM Sarma Calls for Unified Border Strategy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged for increased vigilance among Indian states sharing a border with Bangladesh, emphasizing close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) to prevent Rohingya infiltration.
Addressing the media on Sunday following a cabinet meeting, Sarma highlighted Assam and Tripura’s collaborative efforts in intercepting illegal entrants. “Assam and Tripura are working closely to detect people. If West Bengal also initiates detection, it would result in a coordinated and systematic approach,” Sarma stated.
He cautioned that without proactive measures across all border states, potential risks could arise, as infiltrators may attempt entry through less-guarded areas. “If we push them back, they may re-enter through the Bengal border. Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and Bengal must robustly support the BSF. Otherwise, the situation could worsen,” he warned.
Over the past two months, Assam's partnership with the BSF has led to the detection and repulsion of 138 infiltrators. Sarma noted a trend shift in infiltration patterns, observing that, contrary to expectations, most recent entrants are Rohingya Muslims rather than Hindu Bengalis. “Our data indicates a shift, with only Rohingya Muslims entering the country illegally,” he said.
Sarma called for continued vigilance, stressing the daily challenges faced by Assam police and the BSF in intercepting foreign nationals crossing the porous border. “Despite the BSF’s best efforts, some individuals still manage to enter due to the porous boundary. State governments need to take an active role, as Tripura and Assam have done. However, it’s likely that some infiltrators move on to other Indian states,” he noted.
Highlighting Assam’s joint operations with the BSF, Sarma disclosed that certain infiltrators attempt re-entry with new groups from Bangladesh. “Detection is sometimes achieved through joint operations by the BSF and state police,” he explained.
In response to a question, Sarma clarified Assam’s stance on the religious background of infiltrators, stating, “Anyone entering the country illegally, regardless of religion, must be identified and pushed back.”