Assam: 14 Pharmacies Sealed in Morigaon for Operating Without Valid Documents

The Morigaon Police on Wednesday sealed as many as 14 pharmacies that were operating without any valid documents, reports said.
According to sources, an extensive raid was conducted at several pharmacies at a market in Morigaon's Mayong. In the raids, a total of 14 pharmacies were identified which were selling medicines without prior valid documents.
Consequently, all the illegally functioning pharmacies were sealed, reports said.
The raid was conducted under the supervision of Morigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemanta Kumar Das and Additional SP Samiran Baishya.
According to the police, right after the raids, notices were issued to rest of the pharmacies for production of papers.
The Morigaon police took to platform X and wrote, "Today Morigaon Police conducted checking in14No’s of Pharmacies along with Drug Inspector located at Hasinabori Bazar under MayongPS&sealed 8No’s such Pharmacies which are running without any documents.Notices are issued to rest Pharmacies for production of Papers."