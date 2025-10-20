146 Bird Species Spotted in Kaziranga During Annual Survey

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve witnessed an impressive turnout for the Kati Bihu Bird Count 2025, with 63 participants recording a total of 146 bird species and 1,919 individual birds across the park’s key ranges.

Organised by the Assam Bird Monitoring Network (ABMN) in collaboration with the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve Authority, the annual survey aims to monitor bird populations, raise conservation awareness, and encourage participation from local communities. This year, the initiative saw a notable increase in participation by women forest staff, marking a first for the ABMN-Kaziranga partnership.

The survey was conducted simultaneously across five zones: Agoratoli, Gamiri, Panbari, Panpur, and Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary. Agoratoli recorded the highest diversity with 89 species, followed by Gamiri and Panbari with 59 species each, Panpur with 55, and Laokhowa with 37 species.

Among the species observed, two were endangered—the Swamp Grass Babbler and Pallas’s Fish Eagle—while six were classified as vulnerable, including the Great Hornbill, Lesser Adjutant, and Greater Spotted Eagle. Six species were near threatened, with the rest considered of least concern. Experts say the presence of habitat-specific birds like the Swamp Grass Babbler underscores Kaziranga’s ecological significance.

Notable sightings included Grey-headed Fish Eagle, Northern Lapwing, Taiga Flycatcher, Woolly-necked Stork, Blue-eared Barbet, Chestnut-capped Babbler, and Blue-naped Pitta. The data collected will contribute to long-term monitoring and provide insights into habitat health and avian population trends in the region.

ABMN officials emphasised that the event was also a community-led citizen science initiative, bringing together students, youth groups, birdwatchers, and forest staff to actively participate in conservation efforts.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park, lauded the initiative, noting that such surveys are critical for understanding wildlife trends and promoting inclusive conservation practices.

Also Read: Assam: Kaziranga’s Agoratoli Range Reopens for 2025-26 Season