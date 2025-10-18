Assam: Kaziranga’s Agoratoli Range Reopens for 2025-26 Season

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve’s Agoratoli Range officially reopened for the 2025-26 tourist season on Saturday. The inauguration was led by Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and local MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

Following the ceremony, the dignitaries flagged off the first official safari of the season, marking the formal commencement of tourist operations in the Agoratoli Range.

During the event, a major community-based initiative was also unveiled. A Meteka loom was inaugurated at the Agoratoli Community Hall in the presence of Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) from Agoratoli, Dhuba ati Beloguri, Kandhulimari, and Tamulipathar. The project aims to empower local communities while addressing environmental concerns.

Dr. Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, explained that the loom will enable the production of over 100 varieties of eco-friendly handicrafts using invasive water hyacinth, locally known as Meteka. “Water hyacinth has become a major ecological threat in Kaziranga’s wetlands, choking waterways, depleting oxygen levels, obstructing wildlife movement, and impacting local fishing communities,” she said.

The initiative, built on a community-participatory model, will allow EDCs to turn this ecological challenge into livelihood opportunities by producing handicrafts and handmade paper. Dr. Ghosh highlighted that such conservation-led entrepreneurship strengthens both community resilience and wetland restoration.

“The program exemplifies Kaziranga’s commitment to converting ecological challenges into sustainable development opportunities. We look forward to welcoming visitors to Agoratoli this season while continuing to empower local communities through nature-positive innovation,” Dr. Ghosh added.

