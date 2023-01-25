15 Assam Cops To Receive Police Medals On R-Day

A total of 15 police personnel from Assam are slated to recieve police medals on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.
While one of them has been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), the rest 14 has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).
PPM is awarded for special distinguished record in police service and PM is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.
List of awardees -
President's Police Medal for Distinguish Service
Shri Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, DIGP, South Range, Silchar, Assam
Police Medal for Merritorious Service
Shri Diganta Borah, Commisioner, Secreteriate, Guwahati now Commissioner of Police, Guwahati
Shri Mojibur Rahman, Supdt. of Police, Guwahati, Assam
Dr. Rosie Kalita, SP, CM's SVC, Guwahati
Shri Anukul Malakar, Insp(UB), Guwahati, Assam
Shri Sikari Engti, CT(AB), Karbi Anglong
Shri Dilip Kalita, CT(UB), Tinsukia
Shri Mujibur Rahman Choudhury, Lance Naik, 6th APBn, Kathal
Shri Manik Kangsa Banik, Naik, 6th APBn, Kathal
Shri Sumeswar Mudoi, CT (UB), Lakhimpur
Shri Sunil Phukan, CT(UB), Tinsukia
Smt. Junmoni Tamuli, CT(UB), Tinsukia
Shri Ananda Ronghang, Lance Naik, Karbi Anglong
Shri Ritu Mani Bairagi, ASI(Clerk), 23rd AP(IR)Bn, Siloni, Karbi Anglong
Shri Subhas Rabha, CT(AB), 1st APTFBn, Dakurbhita, Assam