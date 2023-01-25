15 Assam Cops To Receive Police Medals On R-Day

A total of 15 police personnel from Assam are slated to recieve police medals on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.

While one of them has been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), the rest 14 has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

PPM is awarded for special distinguished record in police service and PM is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

List of awardees -

President's Police Medal for Distinguish Service