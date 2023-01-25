Assam

15 Assam Cops To Receive Police Medals On R-Day

While one of them has been conferred the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), the rest 14 has been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).
A total of 15 police personnel from Assam are slated to recieve police medals on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.

PPM is awarded for special distinguished record in police service and PM is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.

List of awardees -

President's Police Medal for Distinguish Service

  • Shri Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, DIGP, South Range, Silchar, Assam

Police Medal for Merritorious Service

  • Shri Diganta Borah, Commisioner, Secreteriate, Guwahati now Commissioner of Police, Guwahati

  • Shri Mojibur Rahman, Supdt. of Police, Guwahati, Assam

  • Dr. Rosie Kalita, SP, CM's SVC, Guwahati

  • Shri Anukul Malakar, Insp(UB), Guwahati, Assam

  • Shri Sikari Engti, CT(AB), Karbi Anglong

  • Shri Dilip Kalita, CT(UB), Tinsukia

  • Shri Mujibur Rahman Choudhury, Lance Naik, 6th APBn, Kathal

  • Shri Manik Kangsa Banik, Naik, 6th APBn, Kathal

  • Shri Sumeswar Mudoi, CT (UB), Lakhimpur

  • Shri Sunil Phukan, CT(UB), Tinsukia

  • Smt. Junmoni Tamuli, CT(UB), Tinsukia

  • Shri Ananda Ronghang, Lance Naik, Karbi Anglong

  • Shri Ritu Mani Bairagi, ASI(Clerk), 23rd AP(IR)Bn, Siloni, Karbi Anglong

  • Shri Subhas Rabha, CT(AB), 1st APTFBn, Dakurbhita, Assam

Assam police

