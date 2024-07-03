15 Assam Police Officers Assigned New Posts in Major Rejig

The following is the full list of police officials who have been transferred:

1. Taburam Pegu, APS, Comdt, 11th AP Bn, Dergaon as SP, Dima Hasao

2. Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS, Comdt, 14th AP Bn, Daulashal as SP, Udalguri.

3. Akshat Garg, IPS, SRP, Assam as SP, Chirang.

4. Pranjit Bora, APS, SP Chirang as SRP, Assam.

5. Ripunjoy Kakati, APS, SO to DGP, Assam as SP, Lakhimpur.