15 Assam Police Officers Assigned New Posts in Major Rejig

A major reshuffle of the Assam Police took place on Wednesday which witnessed the transfer and posting of 15 state police officials to various locations.
The following is the full list of police officials who have been transferred:
1. Taburam Pegu, APS, Comdt, 11th AP Bn, Dergaon as SP, Dima Hasao
2. Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS, Comdt, 14th AP Bn, Daulashal as SP, Udalguri.
3. Akshat Garg, IPS, SRP, Assam as SP, Chirang.
4. Pranjit Bora, APS, SP Chirang as SRP, Assam.
5. Ripunjoy Kakati, APS, SO to DGP, Assam as SP, Lakhimpur.
6. Aparna Natarajan, IPS, SP, Lakhimpur as SO to DGP, Assam.
7. Olindita Gogoi, APS, SP (V&AC-IV), Assam as AIGP (Sports), Assam.
8. Patrick Ronghang, APS, SP, CID (Cyber Crime-II), Assam as Comdt, 14th AP Bn, Daulashal.
9. Saurav Saikia, APS, SP, SB (EZ), Camp-Guwahati as Comdt, 11th AP Bn, Dergaon.
10. Mayank Kumar Jha, IPS, SP, Dima Hasao as SP, Barpeta.
11. Dharmendra Das, APS, Comdt, 10th AP Bn, Kahilipara as SP, SB (EZ), Camp-Guwahati.
12. Pankaj Yadav, IPS, SP, Barpeta as SP, CID (Cyber Crime-II), Assam.
13. Pushkin Jain, IPS, SP, Udalguri as SP, (V&AC-I), Assam.
14. Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, APS, AIGP (Sports), Assam as SP (V&AC-II), Assam.
15. Ankur Jain, IPS (attached to APHQ) as Comdt, 10th AP Bn, Kahilipara.