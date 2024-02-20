Major Reshuffle In Assam Police Dept | Full List

In a significant administrative shake-up, the Home (A) and Political Department of the Assam Government executed a major reshuffle, transferring several state police officials to various locations on Tuesday.
The following is the full list (dated February 20, 2024) of police officials who have been transferred:
Shri Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Shwetank Mishra, IPS transferred.
Shri Shwetank Mishra, IPS (RR-2015), Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Mohan Lal Meena, IPS transferred.
Shri Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Superintendent of Police, Jorhat is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Swapnaneel Deka, APS transferred.
Pankaj Yadav, IPS (RR- 2017), Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Amitava Sinha, APS transferred.
Shri Akshat Garg, IPS (RR- 2017). Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
Shri Dinesh Kumar, IPS (RR-2018). Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nalbari is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th APBn. Sontila, Dima Hasao with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Lamhao Doungel, APS transferred.
Shri Arnab Deka, APS (DR-1993), Commandant, 16 APBn, Bormonipur, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Commandant 17 APBn, Dakurbhita, Goalpara with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Smti. Jayshree Khersa, APS transferred.
Smti. Jayshree Khersa. APS (DR-1995), Commandant, 17th APB., Dakurbhita, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Commandant, 28th APBn., Howly, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Dharmendra Kr. Das, APS transferred.
Shri Ranjan Bhuyan, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Kamrup with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Hitesh Ch. Ray, APS transferred.
Shri Swapnaneel Deka, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Veera Venkata Rakesh Reddy, IPS transferred.
Shri Diganta Kr. Choudhury, APS (DR-1997), Commandant, 1s Assam Commando Bn., Mandakata, North Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS transferred.
Shri Amitava Sinha, APS (DR-1997) Superintendent of Police, Barpeta is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Admin), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
Shri Hitesh Ch. Ray, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police, Kamrup is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Ranjan Bhuyan, APS transferred.
Shri Dharmendra Kr. Das, APS (DR-2002), Commandant, 28 APBn, Howly, Barpeta is transferred and posted as Commandant 14 APBn. Daulasal, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shn Anjan Pandit, APS transferred.
Shri Lamhao Doungel, APS (DR-2004) Commandant, 5th APBn, Sontila, Dima Hasao is translerred and posted as Commandant, 1 Assam Commando Bn.. Mandakala North Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Diganta Kr. Choudhury, APS transferred.
Shri Jagadish Das, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 7th APBn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Sadiya with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Mrinal Deka, APS transferred.
Shri Mrinal Deka, APS (DR- 2004), Superintendent of Police, Sadiya is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Akshat Garg, IPS transferred.
Shri Anjan Pandit, APS (DR-2010), Commandant, 14th APBn, Daulasal, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Commandant, 7th APBn, Charaikhola, Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Jagadish Das, APS transferred.
Shri Munindra Nath Deuri, APS (DR-2010), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Lakhimpur is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Law), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
Smti. Papori Chetia, APS (DR-2010). Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh is allowed to hold charge post in the rank of SP/Comdt/DCP/AIGP and is transferred and posted as Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.