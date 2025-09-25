16 people Arrested Over Disturbances During Protest Over Zubeen's Cremation at Jorhat

A section of individuals created a chaotic environment in Jorhat During the final journey of Zubeen Garg, stirring public unrest in his name and making derogatory remarks about Garima Grag.The alleged mastermind behind this disruption, Utpala Bora is still at run.

Earlier a FIR was filed in Jorhat againts Utpol Borah also known as Utpol Axom .

While the Assam Police and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued notices against the unruly youth involved in the jorhat incident, they have yet to trace any leads regarding Bora.

Reportedly, 16 individuals connected to the incident have already been arrested by the Assam police. The arrested people are Bitopan Baishya, Ujjwal Bora, Debajit Gogoi, Dhrubajyoti Sharma, Priyanku Bora, Bitopan Dutta, Chandan Das, Pranjal Deka, Gaurishankar Gogoi, Manjit Barua, Chunu Shah, Dulumoni Bora, Lekhan Ravi Das, Amal Bora, and Bishwajit Bora.

Although all of them were arrested, they secured bail on Wednesday night.

Under the leadership of Utpol Bora, these individuals created nuisance in the public and blocked National Highway 37 for over 20 hours in demand that Zubeen Garg’s body be brought to Jorhat, creating a tense and unpleasant situation.

The group reportedly even threatened to damage the Jorhat Press Club.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressed concern over the incident and assured strict legal action against anyone attempting to create such environment.

While Jorhat Police have to arrest several individuals involved with the help of video evidence,the primary accused, Utpala Bora, remains elusive. The police is still searching for him, but as of now, no leads have been confirmed.

