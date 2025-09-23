FIR Filed Against Utpol Axom for Instigating Unrest Over Zubeen Garg’s Last Rites

Jorhat police have received a formal complaint against Utpol Axom, also known as Utpol Borah, for allegedly instigating unrest and obstructing law and order following the demise of Assam’s cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

According to the FIR, after Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore on September 19, 2025, his family chose Sonapur near Guwahati for the last rites, as it was close to their residence. Despite the family’s decision being final and lawful, Utpol Axom allegedly exploited public emotions in Jorhat and demanded that the last rites be held in the town where the singer had spent his formative years.

The FIR states that on September 20 and 21, Axom openly threatened, both in public gatherings at Baruah Chariali and on social media, that Jorhat city would be brought to a standstill unless the funeral was conducted there. Under his influence, a section of the crowd resorted to an illegal blockade of the National Highway, disrupting public movement and creating a law and order situation.

The complaint further accuses Axom of making derogatory remarks against Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, thereby attempting to malign her character and outrage her modesty. It also notes that he had previously posted negative comments against Zubeen Garg on social media but later sought to exploit public sentiment for “malafide intentions,” inciting division among fans and disturbing public harmony.

The complainant has urged the police to register a case against Utpol Axom under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, citing his actions as a serious threat to peace, liberty, and public order in the state.

