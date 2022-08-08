Assam

16 DNLA Cadres Flee from Designated Camp in Karbi Anglong

However, the names of the cadres who have escaped and the reasons for the act have not come into light as of now.
16 cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) fled fom the designated camp situated at Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

According to sources, the cadres fled from the camp as they were facing difficulty in staying at the camp.

The DNLA was formed back in 2019 with an objective to establish a sovereign nation for the people belonging to the Dimasa tribe.

In December last year, 113 DNLA cadres had laid down their arms. Thereafter, a designated camp was set up for the cadres at Dhansiri.

