16 Opp Parties Demand Repeal of CAA in Assam, Threaten Mass Movement

The United Opposition Forum of Assam submitted a memorandum to the President of India Droupadi Murmu through the Governor of Assam Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday, demanding that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 be repealed and that the CAA not be implemented in Assam.
The memorandum claimed that the opposition Political Parties and the people of Assam have been strongly opposing the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 since its introduction in Parliament. Unfortunately, the ruling BJP government took advantage of its majority in both Houses of Parliament and approved the Bill, ignoring the sentiments of the people of Assam, it alleged.
The 16 Assam opposition political groups listed in the memorandum stated that the Union Home Minister recently declared that the CAA would be implemented in Assam before to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
“As this Act is not only unconstitutional but also it is going to nullify the Historic Assam Accord of 1985 by putting in danger the History, Culture, Social Fabric, Economy and the very identity of the Assamese people. Therefore, we the Opposition Political Parties urge upon you to intervene in this most sensitive matter and direct the Government of India to desist from its decision to implement the CAA in Assam and also to repeal this unconstitutional and Anti-National Act. We further inform you, if the Government of India pays no heed to it, we the Opposition Political Parties and the people of Assam will have no alternative except to go for Democratic Mass Movement to compel the Government to repeal it. We sincerely believe that your good office will do the needful in this regard as constitutional Head of India,” the memorandum stated.