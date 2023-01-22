Assam: 16 Thieves Held for Stealing Expensive Goods in Biswanath

Biswanath Police on Sunday arrested as many as 16 notorious thieves, including 14 residents of Nalbari and two residents of Guwahati, during a raid.

According to sources, large quantities of goods were stolen from Power Grid Corporation in Pub Jinjia area in the month of January this year.

Before this incident too, a gang of notorious thieves used to steal various expensive goods from the corporation.

After noticing the missing items, the corporation filed a complaint at Jinjia Police Station.

Based on the complaint filed, the Officer-in-Charge of Jinjia Police Station Sagar Shah, under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Kulendra Nath Deka and Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Amit Hojai of Biswanath district, conducted an investigation.

During the investigation, the police arrested 10 thieves from a hotel in Tezpur. Based on their confessions, the police again arrested remaining six thieves from Nalbari and Guwahati along with goods worth Rs. 10 lakhs.

The thieves were produced before the judicial court and eight of them were remanded in custody for further questioning.