Sania Mirza Suffers Defeat In Women's Doubles At Australia Open

India tennis ace Sania Mirza's women's doubles career at the Grand Slam came to a disappointing end after she suffered a Round 2 defeat in the ongoing Australian Open 2023 on Sunday.

Sania and her women's doubles partner Anna Danilina lost to the unseeded duo of Anhelina Kalinina and Alison Van Uytvanck. Playing at Court 7, Mirza and Danilina lost by a margin of 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 at Melbourne Park.

Given that Mirza, a six-time Major champion, will retire after the Dubai Open next month, this was her final appearance in a women's doubles Grand Slam match.

Earlier in the day, the all-French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin defeated the event's alternates, N Sriam Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in a straight set 6-4, 6-4.

In the opening set of the match, Mirza-Danilina nearly had an ideal start as they contested the Van Uytvanck serve. Five break points were available during the 11-minute match, but none were converted since the Belgian was able to hold serve.