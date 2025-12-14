176 Teachers Get Appointment Letters, 65 Sakhis Receive Scooties in Nalbari

An appointment letter distribution ceremony along with the distribution of scooties to Sakhis and the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award was held at the Nalbari District Library Auditorium on Wednesday.

The programme was attended by Nalbari MLA and Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary, among other officials.

During the event, 176 teachers received their appointment letters, marking a significant step in strengthening the education sector in the district. In addition, 65 Sakhis were provided scooties to support their work at the grassroots level. The Minister also inaugurated the scooty distribution under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award by handing over a scooty to a meritorious student of Dhamdhama High School.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment. Echoing this sentiment, a newly appointed teacher expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating that she was delighted to receive her appointment letter through a fair and transparent selection process based purely on merit.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from beneficiaries and local residents, reflecting the growing impact of government initiatives in Nalbari district.

