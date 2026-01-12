18 Assam Police Officials Transferred in Organizational Reshuffle

As many as 18 officials of Assam Police including four IPS officers were transferred in an organizational reshuffle on Monday, according to a notification issued by the state’s home department.

Advertisment

IPS officer Dinesh Kumar, was transferred from his position as Commandant at 5th Assam Police Battalion at Sontila, Dima Hasao and has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police for West Karbi Anglong at Hamren. Meanwhile, IPS officer Nishant Saurabh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Security) to the Chief Minister, has been allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SSP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, the notification mentioned.

Additionally, IPS officer Anchal Chauhan, Additional Superintendent of Police (Law) with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption branch of Assam Police has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 28th Assam Police Battalionat Howly, Barpeta. Further, IPS officer Yangchen Doma Bhutia, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) at Nagaon has been allowed to hold the charge post in the rank of SSP/Comdt./DCP/AIGP and has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP) and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports) at Ulubari, Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the following officials were also transferred:

Balin Deuri, APS, Senior Superintendent of Police, West Karbi Anglong, Hamren has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 1st Assam Forest Protection Force Battalion, Basistha. Mrinal Talukdar, APS, Commandant, 25th AP(ONGC) Battalion, Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 13th AP Battalion, Lilabari, Lakhimpur. Patrick Ronghang, APS, Commandant, 14th AP Battalion, Daulasal, Nalbari has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 9th AP Battalion, Barhampur, Nagaon. Dr Abdel Quadir Arief, APS, Commandant, RTS, Dergaon has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID (Narcotics Control), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati. Nirupam Hazarika, APS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (A&E), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati. Olindita Gogoi, APS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (A&E), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati. Imdad Ali, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admn.), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 25th AP(ONGC) Battalion, Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar. Hiranya Barman, APS, Commandant, 8th AP Battalion, Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 14th AP Battalion, Daulasal, Nalbari. Satya Ranjan Saikia, APS, Commandant, 24th AP Battalion, Charaimari, Baksa has been transferred and posted as Commandant, RTS, Dergaon. Dr Rubul Gogoi, APS, Commandant, 27th AP Battalion, Khajuabeel, Udalguri has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 24th AP Battalion, Charaimari, Baksa. Mukut Rabha, APS, Commandant, 9th AP Battalion, Barhampur, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 8th AP Battalion, Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon. Debasish Sharma, APS, Commandant, 13th AP Battalion, Lilabari, Lakhimpur has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 12th AP Battalion, Jamugurihat, Sonitpur. Dr Manabendra Gogoi, APS, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 5th AP Battalion, Sontila, Dima Hasao. Kamal Kumar Gupta, APS, Commandant, 12th AP Battalion, Jamugurihat, Sonitpur has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 27th AP Battalion, Khajuabeel, Udalguri.

Also Read: Assam Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle; Karbi Anglong Gets New DC