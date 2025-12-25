Assam Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle; Karbi Anglong Gets New DC

Amid the recent violence in the district, Karbi Anglong has been appointed a new District Commissioner as the Assam government carried out a major administrative reshuffle in the state.

According to official orders, Nirala Phangshopi, ACS, has been transferred from her post as District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Hill Areas Department. She has been replaced by Shri Aranyak Saikia, IAS (RR-2020), who was earlier serving as Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, Karbi Anglong.

As part of the reshuffle, several IAS and ACS officers heading key districts across the state have been transferred.

Sumit Sattawan, IAS, District Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro), has been posted as District Commissioner of Tinsukia. Swapneel Paul, IAS, who was serving as District Commissioner of Tinsukia, has been transferred to Kamrup (Metro).

Aayush Garg, IAS, District Commissioner of Sivasagar, has been posted as District Commissioner of Cachar, while Shri Mridul Yadav, IAS, has moved from Cachar to take charge as District Commissioner of Sivasagar.

Dibakar Nath, IAS, District Commissioner of Dhubri, has been transferred to Bongaigaon. Nabadeep Pathak, ACS, who was District Commissioner of Bongaigaon, has been posted as District Commissioner of Dhubri.

In another change, Parag Kumar Kakaty, ACS, District Commissioner of Darrang, has been transferred as District Commissioner of Golaghat. Shri Pulak Mahanta, ACS, District Commissioner of Golaghat, has been appointed as Inspector General of Prisons, Assam.

Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, District Commissioner of Tamulpur, has been posted as District Commissioner of Kokrajhar along with the additional charge of Director of Training at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College. Simi Karan, IAS, Joint Secretary in the Environment and Forest Department, has been transferred and posted as District Commissioner of Tamulpur.

Additionally, Masanda Magdalin Pertin, IAS, District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, has been posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Finance Department.

The reshuffle comes at a sensitive time, particularly for Karbi Anglong, where the administration is focusing on restoring normalcy and maintaining law and order following the recent unrest.

