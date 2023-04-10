18 Most Famous Temples of Assam

Umananda Temple

This holy place, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is situated on the tiniest river island of Umananda, which lies amidst the mighty Brahmaputra River flowing through Guwahati in Assam. Peacock Island is the name given to the island by the British due to its peacock-like shape. As per Hindu mythology, Shiva created this island to delight his wife Parvati. Bhayananda is believed to have taken the form of Shiva and resided here. The Island is also known as Bhasmachal, as it is believed that Shiva burned Kamadeva with his third eye when he disturbed Shiva's deep meditation. Maha Shivaratri and Mondays are the most revered occasions for devotees at Umananda Temple, and the new moon brings them immense joy. To reach the island, one can take a 10-minute ferry ride from Umananda or Kachari Ghat, located near Guwahati High Court.

Ugra Tara Temple

The Ugra Tara Temple, located in Latasil, in the western part of Jur Pukhuri, is an essential Sakti shrine dedicated to Devi Tara. According to legend, the navel of Sati, the first consort of Lord Shiva, is associated with this temple. Ahom King Siva Singha erected the present temple in 1725 AD, and he had earlier dug a pond three years before called Jur Pukhuri, which is situated on the east side of the temple. Although the temple's upper section was destroyed by a massive earthquake, a private citizen rebuilt it. The Kalika Purana describes a Shakti peetha named Dikkaravasini, which has two forms: Tikshna kantha and Lalitha kantha. Tikshna kantha, also known as Ugra Tara or Ekajata, is black and potbellied, while Lalitha kantha, also called Tamreshwari, is graceful and attractive. The garbhagriha of Ugra Tara does not have any image or idol of her; instead, a small pit filled with water is considered the Goddess. The Ugra Tara temple has a Shivalaya beside it and a pond behind it.