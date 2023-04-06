List of Famous Wildlife Sanctuaries of Assam

Assam is home to several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. It has a diverse range of flora and fauna. The wildlife sanctuaries in Assam are some of the most popular tourist destinations in the region, attracting nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers from all over the world. These sanctuaries are not only important for their conservation efforts but also serve as a window into the natural world, allowing visitors to witness firsthand the beauty of the state's wildlife. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular wildlife sanctuaries of Assam and the unique animals and plants that call them home.
Garampani Wildlife Sanctuary: Located in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam, Garampani Wildlife Sanctuary is home to several endangered species, including the Hoolock Gibbon and the Golden Langur. The sanctuary also houses a natural hot spring, which is believed to have medicinal properties. Visitors can go on guided treks to explore the sanctuary and spot wildlife.
Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary: Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Nagaon district of Assam and is known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses. Other animals found here include elephants, tigers, leopards, and wild boars. The sanctuary also offers several activities like elephant rides, bird watching, and nature walks.
The Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the Darrang district of Assam and is known for its diverse flora and fauna. The sanctuary is home to several species of primates, including the slow loris and the Assamese macaque. Visitors can also spot a variety of birds, reptiles, and amphibians here.
Located in the Kokrajhar district of Assam, Chakrasila Wildlife Sanctuary is known for its population of hoolock gibbons. Other animals found here include elephants, tigers, and clouded leopards. The sanctuary is also home to several species of birds and reptiles.
Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the Sonitpur district of Assam and is known for its rich biodiversity. The sanctuary is home to several species of mammals, including tigers, elephants, and leopards. Visitors can also spot several species of birds and reptiles here. The sanctuary offers several activities, like trekking and bird watching.
Panidehing Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Sivasagar district of Assam and is home to several species of birds and mammals. The sanctuary is particularly known for its population of endangered Gangetic Dolphins. Other animals found here include the one-horned rhinoceros, elephants, and tigers.
Hollongapar Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the Jorhat district of Assam and is known for its population of Hoolock gibbons. The sanctuary also houses several species of birds, reptiles, and mammals, including the slow loris and the capped langur. Visitors can also spot several species of orchids and other plants here.
Pabitora Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Morigaon district of Assam and is known for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses. The sanctuary also houses several species of birds, reptiles, and mammals, including the Asiatic elephant and the leopard. Visitors can go on elephant rides and jeep safaris to explore the sanctuary.
Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the Sonitpur district of Assam and is known for its population of the Bengal Tiger. Other animals found here include the Asian elephant, Indian bison, and hog deer. Visitors can go on jungle treks and bird-watching tours to explore the sanctuary.
Bherjan - Borajan - Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Tinsukia district of Assam and is known for its rich biodiversity. The sanctuary is home to several species of birds, mammals, and reptiles, including the endangered Chinese pangolin. Visitors can go on guided treks to explore the sanctuary and spot wildlife.
The East Karbi Anglong Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam and is home to several species of animals, including elephants, tigers, and leopards. The sanctuary also houses several species of birds and reptiles. Visitors can go on jungle safaris and bird-watching tours to explore the sanctuary.
Nambor Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the Golaghat district of Assam and is known for its population of Hoolock Gibbons. Other animals found here include the Asiatic elephant, tiger, and leopard. The sanctuary also offers several activities like trekking, bird watching, and nature walks.
The Marat Longri Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Dima Hasao district of Assam and is known for its population of the Hoolock Gibbon. Other animals found here include the clouded leopard, barking deer, and wild boar. The sanctuary also offers several activities like trekking and bird watching.
Nambor - Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the Sonitpur district of Assam and is known for its rich biodiversity. The sanctuary is home to several species of birds, mammals, and reptiles. Visitors can go on guided treks to explore the sanctuary and spot wildlife.
Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Kamrup district of Assam and is known for its population of Indian hog deer. Other animals found here include the Indian bison, leopard, and jungle cat. The sanctuary also offers several activities like trekking, bird watching, and nature walks.
Borail Wildlife Sanctuary: Borail Wildlife Sanctuary is situated in the Cachar district of Assam and is known for its population of hoolock gibbons. Other animals found here include the Asian elephant, Bengal tiger, and clouded leopard. Visitors can go on jungle safaris and trekking excursions to explore the sanctuary and spot wildlife.
Deepar Beel Wildlife Sanctuary: Deepar Beel Wildlife Sanctuary is located in the Kamrup district of Assam and is known for its population of migratory birds. Several species of birds, like the lesser adjutant stork, common pochard, and bar-headed goose, can be spotted here. The sanctuary also houses several species of fish and reptiles. Visitors can go on bird-watching tours to explore the sanctuary.