List of Famous Wildlife Sanctuaries of Assam

Assam is home to several national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. It has a diverse range of flora and fauna. The wildlife sanctuaries in Assam are some of the most popular tourist destinations in the region, attracting nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers from all over the world. These sanctuaries are not only important for their conservation efforts but also serve as a window into the natural world, allowing visitors to witness firsthand the beauty of the state's wildlife. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular wildlife sanctuaries of Assam and the unique animals and plants that call them home.