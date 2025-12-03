₹18,669 Crore Financial Irregularities Of Assam Government? Departments Failed UCs

In a stinging revelation that has ignited widespread criticism, the Assam state government has been accused of severe financial irregularities, with as many as 50 departments failing to submit mandatory Utilisation Certificates (UCs) for a staggering ₹18,669 crore in allocated funds.

According to official sources, the missing UCs pertain to funds released for various development schemes and welfare programmes across key sectors. Without these certificates, the state cannot confirm that the allocated funds were used for the intended purpose, potentially putting future central funding at risk.

Notably, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had earlier issued directives to the commissioner and the secretary of the Finance Department, urging immediate compliance. Despite this, key departments continue to lag in providing proof of expenditure for funds allocated to various schemes and development projects.

The Finance Department has failed to submit UCs for ₹2,986 crore, the highest among all departments. On the other hand, the Education Department missed UCs for ₹1,902 crore, with “no practical evidence” of fund usage. Similarly, the BTR Tribal Welfare department has pending UCs amounting to ₹ 1,721 crore, whereas the Social Welfare Department failed to account for ₹1,358 crore. Panchayat &Rural Development missed UCs for ₹ 1,179 crore.

Additionally,37 departments reportedly failed to submit District-wise Consolidated Certificates(DCCs) worth ₹748 crore, while expenditures amounting to₹ 2,172 crore were allegedly made outside the sanctioned budget under the pretext of debt repayment.

As public pressure mounts and financial discrepancies come under sharper scrutiny, observers believe the GAG may initiate stricter audits in the coming weeks. Whether the Assam government responds defensively remains to be seen.

