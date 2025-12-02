“If Salary Can Be Cut for Protest, Cut Minister Singhal’s Too”: Debabrata Saikia

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, wrote a latter to Chief Minister Dr.Himanta Biswa Sarma , demanding salary deduction and disciplinary action against Health Minister Ashok Singhal for allegedly remaining absent from Assembly proceedings and official duties for five consecutive days.

The letter, submitted at a time when National Health Mission (NHM) workers across the state are facing salary deductions for joining peaceful protests, calls out what Saikia describes as a “double standard” in the government's application of rules.

In his strongly worded communication, Saikia questioned the moral authority of the government to punish lower-rung health workers when a senior cabinet minister had allegedly failed to fulfil his constitutional responsibilities.

“One Law for Employees, Another for Ministers?”

Saikia pointed out that NHM employees, who have been demanding equal pay, allowances, regularisation of services and job security for years, were recently subjected to salary cuts by the Health Department on the grounds of absence from workplace during protests.

“These demands have been pending before the government for years, but instead of resolving them through dialogue, the state has chosen punishment,” Saikia wrote.

He reminded the Chief Minister that these very health workers stood on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, working tirelessly under extreme conditions, often without proper protection.

“To penalise them now for exercising their democratic right to protest is not just unjust, it is inhumane,” the letter stated.

Saikia alleged that the Health Minister Ashok Singhal had remained away from the Assembly and government responsibilities for five straight days during the recent session, reportedly engaged in personal activities outside the Secretariat.

“This is a gross violation of ministerial duty and a direct contradiction to the very rules the government claims to enforce on its employees,” Saikia asserted.

He demanded that Rule 24 of the Assam Legislative Assembly’s salary and allowance provisions, along with relevant code of conduct for ministers, be applied to Singhal without exception.

“If salary deduction is justified for employees who miss work due to protest, then the same yardstick must apply to a cabinet minister who neglects Assembly responsibilities,” he argued.

Debabrat Saikia urged the Chief Minister to order immediate deduction of Ashok Singhal’s salary and allowances for remaining absent from the Assembly and official duties for five days.

Reassure the people of Assam that laws apply equally to ministers and common employees.

Withdraw the punitive salary cut orders issued against NHM workers and begin immediate dialogue for resolution of their long-standing demands.

“This is a matter of administrative integrity. The people of Assam must not feel that there are two separate systems of justice — one for the powerful and one for the powerless,” Saikia stated.

