Haryana DSP Mowed Down by Truck, 1 Accused Arrested

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Taura, Surendra Singh Bishnoi was killed after he was run over by a dumper truck carrying stones at Pachgaon in Nuh district of Haryana on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, acting on a specific tip-off, the DSP had come to raid the area near Pachgaon where illegal mining mafia is very active. He was mowed down by a truck when he stepped out of his police vehicle.

Meanwhile, one accused has been arrested following an encounter. The accused has been shot in his leg. Search operations are underway by the police to nab the other accused.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 307, 333, 186, 353 along with 379 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crores to the family of DSP Bishnoi. Terming the incident as unfortunate, Khattar said that strict action will be taken against the accused.

He said, “It is an unfortunate incident. Our condolences go out to the bereaved family. A total of Rs 1 crore would be provided in compensation to the kin of the martyred police officer. We would also provide a job to one of his family members," he said.

“The dumper has been identified and all the accused will be arrested soon. Strict punishment will be alloted to them,” he added.

Notably, DSP Surendra Singh was recruited as assistant sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994 and was to retire in a few months. He lived with family in Kurukshetra and hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar district.