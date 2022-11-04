Assam Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade III Results to be Declared on Nov 6

The results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam for Grade III will be declared on November 6 (Sunday).

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to twitter, CM Sarma wrote, “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts.”

Candidates can check their results on the official website - sebaonline.org.

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was held in the month of August in 1903 centres across 25 districts of the state.