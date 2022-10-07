Dhubri: Head Constable Suspended for Thrashing Father-Daughter Duo

A head constable of Salkocha Police Station in Assam’s Dhubri district has been put under suspension with immediate effect.

The suspended constable has been identified as Siven Sen Gupta.

His suspension order has been approved by the Dhubri Superintendent of Police (SP).

According to allegations, a father-daughter duo was severely injured after being thrashed by Gupta on Friday.

The duo was beaten up by the constable while conducting frisking operations at Salkocha.

The injured man has been identified as Yakub Ali and his daughter, Smrita Khatun.

Injured Smrita was admitted at the Bongaigaon Civil Hospital for treatment.