2 Assam Girls Shine in CBSE Class 10 Exams

Two girls from Assam has brought laurels to the state as well as the region by securing distinction marks in the class 10 examination results that were announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday.

Lochana Bastola, a student of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Biswanath Chariali and a resident of Sonitpur district has secured 499 marks in the exams. With this, she has secured 99.80 percent and the second highest marks in the entire country.

On the other hand, Haridra Bora, a resident of Golaghat district and a student of Delhi Public School, Numaligarh have secured 497 marks in the class 10 CBSE exams.

A total of 20,93,978 students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam of which 19,76,668 have passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 94.40 percent

Trivandrum region students recorded the best pass percentage with 99.68 percent followed by Bengaluru with 99.22 percent, Chennai with 98.97 percent, Ajmer with 98.14 percent and Patna with 97.65 percent.

Meanwhile, in the class 10 exam results that were declared yesterday, girls outperformed boys by 1.14 per cent. While the boys secured an overall pass percentage of 93.80 per cent, the girls outshined them with 95.21 per cent.