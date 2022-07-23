Mizoram Delegation Calls on Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A Mizoram delegation comprising of Lai, Mara and Chakma Coordination Committee met Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed some of their pending demands with the minister.

Jitendra Singh ensured equitable development of different areas within the North Eastern region as well as different tribes and communities living in the region.

Singh reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to develop the North Eastern States and bring them at par with other more developed states of the country.

The minister also told the delegation comprising representatives of Lai, Mara and Chakma Autonomous District Councils that PM Modi is keen to resolve the issues of different tribes and communities of the North-Eastern Region with a human touch, which was neglected for long and exploited by successive governments in Mizoram.

Various demands raised by the members of delegation were discussed with the Minister. Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Modi government has always been very considerate and sympathetic.

Meanwhile, the delegation also presented a memorandum to the minister.

Prominent members in the delegation included M. Laikaw, Chairman Lai Mara Chakma Coordination Committee, Nirupam Chakma, former Minister, Government of Mizoram, Delson Notlia, National Secretary, Minority Morcha, Sapliana Vandir, former MLA and T Zakunga, former CEM and MDC.