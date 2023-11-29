2 Assam Govt Employees Trapped on Bribery Charges

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam trapped red-handed two government employees on bribery charges on Wednesday.
In the first trap of the day, a Senior Assistant in the office of the Sub-Registrar cum Marriage Officer in Kamrup district’s Boko was apprehended for demanding and accepting bribe.
Reportedly, a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that the employee identified as Pranita Baishya had demanded Rs. 5,500 as bribe from the complainant for processing mutation related work.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned persons.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team of the Directorate in the office of the Sub- Registrar where Pranita Baishya was caught red handed immediately after she accepted Rs. 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, she has been arrested. In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 29/11/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 102/2023 under Section 120(B) IPC, R/W Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
In the second trap, an Inspector (UB) of the Dhula Police Station in Darrang district was trapped red-handed while accepting bribe.
According to reports, a complaint was received at this Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Inspector (UB) Ajay Kumar Handique had demanded Rs. 3,20,000 as bribe from the complainant for giving him relief in a criminal case, even though he is the complainant of the case. Later, the O/C had reduced the amount of bribe to Rs. 1,00,000.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid today at Tangi Chariali Petrol Pump where a middleman was caught red handed, immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on behalf of Handique. Reportedly, he was apprehended for demanding bribe and accepting it through Muktar Hussain, in conspiracy with him.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 29/11/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 103/2023 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
In both traps, the tainted bribe money has been recovered accordingly in presence of independent witnesses and necessary legal follow up action is underway.