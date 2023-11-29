2 Assam Govt Employees Trapped on Bribery Charges

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned persons.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team of the Directorate in the office of the Sub- Registrar where Pranita Baishya was caught red handed immediately after she accepted Rs. 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant. Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, she has been arrested. In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 29/11/2023 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 102/2023 under Section 120(B) IPC, R/W Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).