2 Assam Police Personnel Trapped Red-Handed For Accepting Bribe in Barpeta

The police personnel who were apprehended for accepting bribe are Nizam Uddin Bhuyan, the Sub-Inspector (SI) and Lal Chand Ali, the home guard of Barpeta Police Station.
Two more corrupt officials of the Assam Police have been trapped and apprehended by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for accepting bribe.

The police personnel who were apprehended for accepting bribe are Nizam Uddin Bhuyan, the Sub-Inspector (SI), and Lal Chand Ali, the home guard of Barpeta Police Station.

As per information, the duo were trapped red-handed by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Cell on Saturday while accepting bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a case. Home Guard Lal Chand Ali was apprehended for conspiring in demanding the bribe.

Taking to Twitter, the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sub Inspector(UB) Nizam Uddin Bhuyan of Barpeta PS after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a case. HG Lal Chand Ali was also apprehended for conspiring in demanding bribe.”

Meanwhile, according to the Anti-Corruption cell, a total of eight public servants have been arrested on bribery charges in the last four days.

Assam: Dhubri SI, Ex-Home Guard Caught Taking Bribe
