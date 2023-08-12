2 Assam Police Personnel Trapped Red-Handed For Accepting Bribe in Barpeta

Two more corrupt officials of the Assam Police have been trapped and apprehended by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for accepting bribe.
The police personnel who were apprehended for accepting bribe are Nizam Uddin Bhuyan, the Sub-Inspector (SI), and Lal Chand Ali, the home guard of Barpeta Police Station.
As per information, the duo were trapped red-handed by the sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Cell on Saturday while accepting bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a case. Home Guard Lal Chand Ali was apprehended for conspiring in demanding the bribe.
Taking to Twitter, the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Sub Inspector(UB) Nizam Uddin Bhuyan of Barpeta PS after he accepted bribe from the complainant for giving relief in a case. HG Lal Chand Ali was also apprehended for conspiring in demanding bribe.”
Meanwhile, according to the Anti-Corruption cell, a total of eight public servants have been arrested on bribery charges in the last four days.