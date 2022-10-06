2 Assam Youths Held With Heroin Worth Rs 6.4 Crores in Mizoram

Two Assam youths were arrested with large quantity of heroin worth Rs. 6.4 crores in Mizoram on Thursday.

According to sources, the two accused, identified as Habibullah and Ansar, were arrested in Myanmar-Mizoram Border in Champhai.

The heroin weighing 1.289kg was packed in 100 soap boxes and smuggled under a secret chamber in a luxury car.

Earlier, a large amount of illicit drugs were recovered from a journalist’s scooty in Abhayapuri.

The journalist was employed at a web portal and 14 containers filled with drugs were seized from his possession.