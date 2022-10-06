Assam: Hospital Superintendent Suspended After Majuli Artist's Death

The superintendent of Garmur Hospital was suspended following the death of an artist in Assam’s Majuli district on Thursday.

The punitive measure against the superintendent, identified as Amulya Goswami, was taken under the direction of Health department.

Dr. Kishore Barman has been appointed as the new Superintendent of Garmur Hospital.

Notably, Goswami was suspended following the death a talented child artist Tejaswita Baruah of Majuli.