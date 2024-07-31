2 Bills Expected In Assam Assembly Autumn Session: Pijush Hazarika

Two new bills will be placed during the Autumn Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which will begin on August 22, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said on Wednesday.
Hazarika, who attended the Business Advisory Committee meeting, chaired by Speaker Biswajit Daimary, discussed on the "povisional programme of business for the upcoming Autumn session".
He wrote on social media, "Hon'ble Speaker of ALA Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 chaired "Business Advisory Committee" meeting at New Assembly building. Attended the meeting as Parliamentary Affairs Minister along with other members of BAC."
"Provisional programme of business for the upcoming Autumn session of ALA which is slated to start on August 22 were discussed in the meeting," the post further read.
The Assembly session is expected to last for five days, however, will be extended by a day or two if necessary, the parliamentary affairs minister stated.
"The Autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on August 22 and will go on for five days. If required, the session may be extended for a day or two. Two new bills will be tabled during the session," said Hazarika.
Meanwhile, the Assam minister targetted the Congress and called for an end to the Chanda (donation) culture. "We have always been against this culture and I ask Bhupen Borah to put an end to it," he said referring to Congress seeking donations at government offices in the Barak Valley.
Notably, Udharbond block Congress president Pulak Roy, amid visits by party heavyweights including Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain, sought to meet the expenses by collecting donations from government offices in the block, in addition to taking donations from Congress workers and supporters.
Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, reacting to this, said that it goes against the party's culture.