2 Boats Collide in Brahmaputra, 10 Health Workers Onboard Critically Wounded

As many as 10 health workers sustained severe injuries after two boats collided with each other in the River Brahmaputra on Monday.
According to information, the boat accident occurred at Dholpur in Assam’s Sipajhar. Four of the ten injured health workers have been reportedly admitted at the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital in a critical condition.
As per sources, the health workers onboard sustained head injuries, hand fractures and many severe wounds on their bodies.
The nurses who were injured in the incident have been identified as Popita Devi, Merijaan Nissa, Purnima Nath, Jeuti Nath,Sashi Prabha Nath and Kanaklata Nath. On the other hand the injured senior health workers are Arun Deka and Hitesh Deka.