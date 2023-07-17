Assam: Stage Collapsed in Longai River During Boat Race

A stage that was set up on the banks of Longai River in Assam’s Karimganj collapsed after a large number of people gathered on it during a boat race on Monday.
The incident was reported in Khagail area where a large number of people gathered on the stage, which was meant to provide as a vantage point for spectators, causing it to collapse in the river water.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.
Last month, two people went missing after a boat carrying the individuals capsized in the Dibru River at Chabua in Dibrugarh district.
According to sources, the three individuals went to the other side of the river to fetch wood on the boat. However, after collecting the wood they decided that one of them will stay behind and continue collecting more wood while the other two will fetch the wood to the side they came from i.e. to the Balijan Tea Estate Ghat.
The incident took place while two of the three individuals were returning with the wood.