2 Books By Smriti Rekha Bhuyan Inaugurated at Assam Book Fair

Two books written by Smriti Rekha Bhuyan were inaugurated at the Assam Book Fair on Monday.

The books are titled ‘Axomiya Bhaxar Roop-Boisitra’ and ‘Sahityat Sinta Aru Setona’ published by B.R. Publications.

An important feature of the book is that the author has given her opinions on how tough people should be on the language that is spoken daily. There are many articles in the book ‘Sahityat Sinta Aru Setona’.

On the other hand, on Sunday, a book titled ‘Sangbadikar Galpo’ by noted writer and journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari and Priti Rekha Bhuyan was also inaugurated at the book fair.

For the very first time, a book compiled by stories written by 45 journalists has been published. The book consists of 464 pages and has been published by the Assam Book Trust.

Many dignitaries including Nobin Baruah, Nayan Prasad, Bipul Jyoti Saikia, Apurba Saikia, including others were present at the book inauguration ceremony.