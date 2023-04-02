2 Criminals Escape From Police Custody in Assam’s Nalbari

Two criminals fled from police custody in Nalbari district of Assam on Sunday.

According to information, the two criminals fled from the clutches of the Nalbari Police with handcuffs on while they were being taken for their medical examination.

The two criminals were accused of smuggling drugs and theft.

One of the absconding criminals has been identified as Ritul Ali.

Meanhwile, the police reportedly managed to nab one of the absconding criminals. The other is however on the run. The police have launched a search operation to nab the other accused.

Last month, a prisoner escaped from the custody of Karimganj Police. As per sources, the prisoner identified as Abdul Wasid was brought to the chief judicial magistrate court. He was reportedly accused of his involvement in many crimes including car theft.

Abdul reportedly went missing after he went to use the washroom in the court. Post the incident, the police launched search operations to nab the absconding criminal.