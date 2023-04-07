2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Consuming Poisonous Mushrooms in Assam's Merapani

Two people have tragically died in Merapani, a town located in the Golaghat district of Assam after consuming poisonous mushrooms on Friday.

The incident occurred after thirteen people from five families consumed the mushrooms, leading to severe health complications for those involved. The incident came to light on Thursday when a woman, one of the thirteen individuals who consumed the mushrooms, passed away.

According to local reports, Prafulla Barman, one of the victims, passed away while undergoing treatment. Sadly, another victim also lost their life today, bringing the death toll to two. The ten remaining individuals who consumed the mushrooms are currently receiving medical attention in hospitals in Golaghat and Jorhat.

The consumption of poisonous mushrooms can lead to severe health complications, and in some cases, can be fatal. While mushroom poisoning is rare, it is essential to exercise caution when consuming mushrooms, particularly those found in the wild.

The incident has served as a reminder of the importance of proper knowledge and awareness of the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms. It is crucial to educate the public, particularly those in rural areas, on the importance of identifying safe and poisonous mushrooms.

The local authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid consuming mushrooms found in the wild. The incident is under investigation, and the authorities are working to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

