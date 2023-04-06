Woman Dies After Eating Poisonous Mushroom in Assam’s Merapani

A woman on Thursday reportedly lost her life after consuming poisonous mushrooms at Merapani under Assam’s Golaghat district.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Tarali Barman along with her family and four other families in the area consumed the deadly mushrooms, resulting in them falling ill on April 2.

They were rushed to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) soon after for medical attention. However, Tarali Barman’s condition deteriorated and despite the best efforts of the medical team, she could not be saved.

Meanwhile, the other affected families are said to be in stable condition but are still under observation at the hospital.

In light of the incident, the local police have urged the public to be cautious and not consume any unknown or suspicious fruits or vegetables.

Earlier on April 2, one person died after consuming a poisonous mushroom in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The incident was reported from Barmajan in West Karbi Anglong.

The deceased person was identified as Mithu Amsung.

According to sources, the wild mushrooms were collected by Mithu’s family members from agricultural fields in the hills.

On the same night, the family of five persons fell sick after consuming the mushrooms.

They were admitted at the civil hospital in Morigaon. Mithu died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.