2 Dead In Tragic Well Mishap In Assam's Tamulpur

A person lost his life trying to save a labourer trapped inside a well in Assam's Tamulpur due to a suspected lack of oxygen which also killed the labourer, as per reports on Wednesday.
The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday when the labourer had entered the well at the residence of 60-year-old Chandra Bahadur Limbu at Number 1 Kalipur village in the Tamulpur district.
As per reports, the labourer faced breathing difficulties due to a lack of oxygen at the depths of the well. Seeing him struggling, the owner of the house also entered the well to save him. However, both succumbed under the circumstances.
The deceased labourer was identified Tapan Rajbangshi, aged 45 years. After receiving information about the matter, the Tamulpur district superintendent of police (SP) Diganta Kumar Choudhury reached the scene and took stock of the situation.
Later on the district magistrate along with a team of Tamulpur Police, SSB and state disaster response force (SDRF) each reached the scene and retrieved the bodies from the well.
The bodies were subsequently sent for post-mortem to Mushalpur by the police.
On the other hand, the acute water shortage in the area coupled with the inoperative water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission for over the past year has forced such a tragic mishap, according to the locals.