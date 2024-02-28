Assam: Street Vendor Crushed to Death in Construction Site Mishap

In a tragic incident, a street vendor lost his life near an under-construction flyover in Assam’s Baihata Chariali located under Assam’s Kamrup Rural district on Wednesday morning.
As per reports, the victim was passing by the under-construction flyover when a huge concrete slab collapsed and fell on him, completely crushing him to death.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.
The incident has ignited a wave of public fury, with citizens expressing deep-seated anger and frustration over perceived failures in safety protocols, demanding swift action and accountability.
An outraged spectator expressed frustration over what they perceived as negligence by workers on site, highlighting concerns about safety protocols.
Following the incident, Police authorities have responded to the scene and are working to maintain order and ensure public safety.
In another instance, one labourer died after falling from an under-construction building in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Saturday.
According to sources, the incident took place at the construction site of Swasteek Samriddhi apartment where the labourer, identified as Sanidul Ali, hailing from Barpeta fell from eight floor of an under-construction building and died.
It is alleged that Ali fell from the building and died as there was lack of safety measures taken for the labourers working at the construction site.