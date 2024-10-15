2 Dead, Several Injured In Separate Accidents In Assam

Two people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents across Assam on Tuesday. The incidents were reported from Naharkatia in Dibrugarh, Rangjuli in Goalpara, and Chandrapur in Kamrup district.
In the first incident, a bicycle rider was mowed down by a Bolero pickup vehicle in Naharkatia's Joypur tea garden. Krishna Pal, who was on the bicycle, was killed on the spot. He was identified as a resident of Namrup Tiniali.
Another accident in Goalpara district's Rangjuli town where a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle on national highway 17. The dumper was traveling from Guwahati to Dudhnoi when the incident occurred. Following the accident, the motorcycle was dragged for about 150 meters before the dumper came to a halt.
The rider was injured in the incident after being thrown off the motorcycle. The driver of the dumper also sustained injuries. The local police arrived at the scene soon after and seized the dumper.
Elsewhere in Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, an accident involving two motorcycles claimed one life. Both two-wheelers coming from opposite directions collided head-on leaving Sujit Sarkar dead on the spot.
The deceased has been identified as a resident of Digaru. On the other hand, Manjit Nath, another individual involved in the mishap sustained serious injuries and was rushed for immediate medical attention.