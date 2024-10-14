Assam: Reckless Driving Leads to Two Fatal Accidents; 3 Dead, 1 Injured

On the night of Vijayadashami, a serious accident occurred in Kaziranga’s Bacha Gaon, where a speeding Tata Magic vehicle collided with a tree along the roadside.
The incident resulted in the tragic deaths of two individuals, while the driver namely Dibyajyoti Bhardwaj from Jorhat, sustained injuries.
The deceased have been identified as Nayan Das (24) from Bokakhat, and Madhurjya Das (25) from Jorhat.
Reports indicate that the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 03 CC 5994, was en route from Nagaon to Jorhat when the fatal accident occurred.
In another distressing incident in Sivasagar, a road mishap involving an ONGC pipeline-carrying trailer claimed the life of an individual.
The accident occurred at Namdang Sila Saku on National Highway 37.
The victim was identified as Atul Das, resided in the Sensuwa area of Joysagar Bhatiapar.
Eyewitnesses reported that the trailer's driver and helper fled the scene immediately after causing the accident.