Assam: 2 Die as Vehicles Catch Fire After Collision

In terrible accident, one truck and two dumpers collided with each other in Assam’s Boko on Tuesday night and caught fire.

According to sources, two persons burned to death after the vehicles caught fire following the collision.

The deceased have been identified as driver Bhadreswar Patgiri and handyman Krishna Das.

Another driver was grievously injured following the incident.

Moreover, a nearby shop also caught fire in the incident.

Meanwhile, fire brigades rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

During the last month of 2022, a group of angry locals set a vehicle, involved in an accident, on fire in Baksa district.

An Alto car and S-Presso collided head-on in Rangpara road in which one newly married woman died on spot.

The deceased was identified as Kanika Boro.

Following the incident, the angry locals set the S-Presso car on fire.