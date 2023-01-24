Power Outage in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Orders Probe

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an inquiry into the power outage in Pakistan that took place at around 7:34 am on Monday and left many cities including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Islamabad without electricity, Geo TV reported.

According to a statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Energy, the national grid's frequency dropped around 7:34 am, leading to a "widespread breakdown" in the electricity system. Additionally, it stated that Warsak was the starting point for the repair of grid stations.

However, electricity has still not been fully restored nationwide, which is hindering companies and the daily lives of more than 220 million people.

The outage lasted for more than 16 hours, especially when temperatures were forecasted to fall to around 4 degrees Celsius (39°F) in Islamabad and 8 degrees Celsius (46°F) in Karachi, according to Geo TV.

The blackout, which Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir claimed was caused by a power surge, is the second significant grid breakdown in three months and adds to the nearly daily blackouts Pakistan's population experiences.

The power outage occurred after a technical fault was reported in the transmission line from Guddu to Quetta, causing the reduction of the power frequency from the optimum level, AAJ News reported citing sources.