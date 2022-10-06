2 DNLT Cadres Held With Weapons in Assam’s Dima Hasao

Assam Rifles and Dima Hasao police apprehended two active Dimasa National Liberation Tigers cadres. This was informed by the officials on Thursday.

The official statement read, “Haflong Battalion of Headquarters 21 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended two active cadres of DNLT with Dima Hasao police.”

They seized two weapons along with ammunitions from their possessions.

“Two weapons were also recovered along with ammunitions. The apprehended cadres and recoveries were handed over to Police station Maibong, Dima Hasao," the statement added.