Uttarakhand: Trekking, Mountaineering Banned Amid Bad Weather Predictions

In the view of the safety of the trekking and mountaineering teams in Uttarkashi, district magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Thursday instructed to keep the activities here closed for the next three days.

Ruhela has banned these activities in Uttarkashi from October 6 to October 8.

The DM's decision came after the meteorological department issued an alert for the rain and snowfall here.

The India Meteorological Deaprtment on Monday predicted "Intense rainfall spell likely to commence over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 05th October for subsequent 2-3 days and heavy rainfall spell over most parts of east and northeast India during next 3-4 days."

Recently on Tuesday, a huge avalanche hit nearly 41 mountaineers and trainees of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) at Draupadi's Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarkashi.

Earlier in the day, a team of team of experts from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir joined the rescue operation with the team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM).

The officials of the Indian Air Force had previously informed that they had deployed two helicopters from Sarsawa and Bareilly for the rescue operation with which several mountaineers were rescued from Base Camp located at about 12,000 ft to Matli helipad.

A day after four mountaineers lost their lives in the avalanche in Uttarkashi with several still missing, the survivors narrated their horrific experiences on Wednesday.