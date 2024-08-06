2 Food Poisoning Incidents in Darrang: Over 45 Including Children Hospitalised

In a distressing turn of events, two separate cases of food poisoning have been reported in Assam’s Darrang district, leaving over 45 people, including numerous children, severely ill.
The first incident occurred in Duni, Sipajhar, where 25 people, including several children, fell ill after consuming prasad at a local house. All affected individuals were promptly admitted to Duni’s Mahatma Gandhi Model hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.
In a related incident, more than 20 people from the villages of Bamunjhar and Malibaritari in the Darrang district also suffered from food poisoning. Among the victims were several mothers and children, who have all been admitted to a nearby hospital for care.