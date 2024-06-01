Food Poisoning Incident In Assam's Golaghat, 8 Hospitalised

Eight individuals from two families in Uriamghat under the Golaghat district of Assam, fell severely ill due to food poisoning, reports on Saturday claimed.
The cause of the illness has been identified as the consumption of toxic wild mushrooms, commonly known as "kathfula". The affected individuals have been admitted to Shaheed Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital.
Among the eight patients, one person's condition was particularly critical, prompting an immediate transfer to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for advanced treatment. The swift response by local healthcare services was crucial in stabilizing the victims and providing the necessary medical intervention.
This incident is a stark reminder of a similar case that occurred in the region a few years ago. In that case, several villagers fell ill after consuming wild mushrooms, leading to multiple hospitalizations. The recurring nature of such incidents highlights the need for increased awareness about the dangers of consuming wild mushrooms without proper knowledge.
Local authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid consuming wild mushrooms, especially those not properly identified as safe. Awareness campaigns and educational programs are being planned to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.