Assam

2 Held With Brown Sugar Worth Rs 2 Lakhs in Assam’s Hojai

Pratidin Bureau

Assam Police have arrested two smugglers with brown sugar worth Rs. 2 lakh in Hojai district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the police conducted a raid at a house belonging to Aman Khan in the town area and arrested Aman and Basir Ahmed.

The police seized 10 containers and 11 grams of brown sugar from their possession.

The accused are being interrogated by the police.

Last month, a massive consignment of brown sugar weighing 421.86 grams worth around Rs. 2.5 crore concealed in 31 soap cases was seized and a person was held in connection to the major drug bust in Lumding.

