Assam

Major Reshuffle in Assam Police Dept, Several Officials Transferred

In a major reshuffle, the Assam Government has announced several transfers in police department of the state on Tuesday.
Assam Police Department
Assam Police Department
Pratidin Time

In a major reshuffle, the Assam Government has announced several transfers in police department of the state on Tuesday.

According to the order issued by the Governor, the following reshuffles have been made:

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Upadhya is transferred to Special Branch (R&AC) and posted as SP.

Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijaykumar is transferred as Commandant to Mandakata Commando Battalion.

Morigaon SP Aparna Natrajan is transferred and posted as Dhubri SP.

Karbi Anglong SP Pushparaj Singh is transferred to Kokrajhar as SP.

Dhubri SP Gurav Abhijit Dilip has been transferred to Tinsukia as SP.

Tinsukia SP Debajit Deuri is transferred and posted as Commandant in Basistha 1st AFPF Battalion.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hemanta Kumar Das is transferred and posted as Morigaon SP.

Also Read
Assam: 34,000 People In 3 Districts Remain Affected By Floods

Guwahati DCP (West) Nabaneet Mahanta is transferred and posted as Hailakandi SP.

Special Branch (R&AC) SP Subhasish Baruah is transferred and posted as DCP (Administration) in Guwahati.

Basistha 1st AFPF Battalion Commandant Debasish Borah is transferred and posted as Guwahati DCP (West).

Mandakata Commando Battalion Commandant Sanjib Kumar Saikia is transferred and posted as Karbi Anglong SP.

Major Reshuffle in Assam Police Dept

Major Reshuffle in Assam Police Dept

Also Read
EC Allots ‘Two Swords and Shield’ to Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Faction
Assam police
Assam government
Reshuffle

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com