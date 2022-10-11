Major Reshuffle in Assam Police Dept, Several Officials Transferred

In a major reshuffle, the Assam Government has announced several transfers in police department of the state on Tuesday.

According to the order issued by the Governor, the following reshuffles have been made:

Hailakandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Upadhya is transferred to Special Branch (R&AC) and posted as SP.

Kokrajhar SP Thube Prateek Vijaykumar is transferred as Commandant to Mandakata Commando Battalion.

Morigaon SP Aparna Natrajan is transferred and posted as Dhubri SP.

Karbi Anglong SP Pushparaj Singh is transferred to Kokrajhar as SP.

Dhubri SP Gurav Abhijit Dilip has been transferred to Tinsukia as SP.

Tinsukia SP Debajit Deuri is transferred and posted as Commandant in Basistha 1st AFPF Battalion.

Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Hemanta Kumar Das is transferred and posted as Morigaon SP.